N-Hexane Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Prices Analysis By IMARC Group



USA: US$ 1678/MT

China: US$ 1141/MT

Netherlands: US$ 1183/MT

South Korea: US$ 1806/MT India: US$ 1393/MT

Regional Prices Movement:

USA: N-Hexane prices in the USA showed stability. The N-Hexane price trend and N-Hexane price index reflected balanced demand, while the N-Hexane price chart indicated steady growth, supporting a positive N-Hexane price forecast.

China: China witnessed firm N-Hexane prices amid strong industrial consumption. The N-Hexane price trend and N-Hexane price index highlighted rising demand, while the N-Hexane price chart supported an optimistic N-Hexane price forecast.

Netherlands: In the Netherlands, N-Hexane prices fluctuated slightly. The N-Hexane price trend and N-Hexane price index revealed moderate supply changes, while the N-Hexane price chart suggested stability, shaping a steady N-Hexane price forecast.

South Korea: South Korea experienced firm N-Hexane prices with resilient demand. The N-Hexane price trend and N-Hexane price index remained consistent, while the N-Hexane price chart projected balanced market momentum, supporting a reliable N-Hexane price forecast.

India: India recorded rising N-Hexane prices due to strong domestic consumption. The N-Hexane price trend and N-Hexane price index indicated bullish sentiment, while the N-Hexane price chart confirmed growth, sustaining a positive N-Hexane price forecast.

. Demand-Side Factors:



Growing use in industrial solvents and adhesives supports higher N-Hexane Prices. The N-Hexane Price Trend, N-Hexane Price Index, and N-Hexane Price Chart reflect consistent seasonal demand growth.

Pharmaceutical applications boost N-Hexane Prices steadily. The N-Hexane Price Trend shows rising demand, while the N-Hexane Price Index and N-Hexane Price Chart indicate stability, shaping a positive N-Hexane Price Forecast. Expanding demand in edible oil extraction drives N-Hexane Prices upward. The N-Hexane Price Index and N-Hexane Price Chart highlight firm consumption, reinforcing an optimistic N-Hexane Price Forecast.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Fluctuating crude oil costs directly influence N-Hexane Prices. The N-Hexane Price Trend shows volatility, while the N-Hexane Price Index and N-Hexane Price Chart track supply-driven shifts.

Limited refinery output impacts N-Hexane Prices noticeably. The N-Hexane Price Trend reveals constraints, and the N-Hexane Price Index with N-Hexane Price Chart indicate short-term shortages affecting the N-Hexane Price Forecast. Logistical disruptions raise N-Hexane Prices temporarily. The N-Hexane Price Trend highlights shipping delays, and the N-Hexane Price Index alongside the N-Hexane Price Chart reflect supply imbalance impacting forecasts.

Global N-Hexane Market Analysis

The global N-Hexane market was valued at US$ 2,721.94 Million in 2024. Forecasts suggest it will reach US$ 3,582.67 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 2.95% during 2024-2033, driven by rising demand in pharmaceuticals, adhesives, coatings, and food processing industries across key markets worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Rising demand from paints and coatings supports firm N-Hexane Prices. The N-Hexane Price Trend, N-Hexane Price Index, and N-Hexane Price Chart highlight strong fundamentals with a bullish N-Hexane Price Forecast.

Growing chemical industry applications sustain higher N-Hexane Prices. The N-Hexane Price Trend suggests consistent expansion, while the N-Hexane Price Index and N-Hexane Price Chart project stable long-term growth. Emerging demand from renewable energy sectors strengthens N-Hexane Prices. The N-Hexane Price Trend, N-Hexane Price Index, and N-Hexane Price Chart validate this, ensuring a promising N-Hexane Price Forecast.

The latest IMARC Group study,“ N-Hexane Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of N-Hexane price trend, offering key insights into global N-Hexane market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines N-Hexane demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

