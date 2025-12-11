Asia's Scamming Gangs Target Timor-Leste As Their Next Frontier But They May Have Misjudged The Small Island Nation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Oecusse, a rugged, remote district of Timor-Leste in south-east Asia, is usually a pretty sleepy place. It's located on the western side of Timor island, part of Indonesia, and is isolated geographically from the rest of Timor-Leste, which has governed the eastern side of the island since 2002.

But in August, Oecusse was rocked by a large police raid on a suspected scam centre, later linked by a UN report to organised crime networks running scamming operations across south-east Asia. Dozens of foreign nationals were arrested.

All this came at a bad time for Timor-Leste, shortly before its admission into the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in October.

And then in early September, a Facebook post by one of Timor-Leste's highest political officials made some explosive allegations about a murky criminal underworld trying to get a foothold in the country.

Michael Rose, an anthropologist and adjunct lecturer at the University of Adelaide who has lived and worked in Timor-Leste

