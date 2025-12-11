Asia's Scamming Gangs Target Timor-Leste As Their Next Frontier But They May Have Misjudged The Small Island Nation
But in August, Oecusse was rocked by a large police raid on a suspected scam centre, later linked by a UN report to organised crime networks running scamming operations across south-east Asia. Dozens of foreign nationals were arrested.
All this came at a bad time for Timor-Leste, shortly before its admission into the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in October.
And then in early September, a Facebook post by one of Timor-Leste's highest political officials made some explosive allegations about a murky criminal underworld trying to get a foothold in the country.
In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we speak to Michael Rose, an anthropologist and adjunct lecturer at the University of Adelaide who has lived and worked in Timor-Leste, about how Asia's scamming gangs set their sights on Timor-Leste as their next frontier – and the movement to keep them out.
Listen to the interview with Michael Rose on The Conversation Weekly podcast, and read the article he wrote for The Conversation about the issue.
This episode of The Conversation Weekly was written and produced by Katie Flood and Gemma Ware, with production assistance from Mend Mariwany. Mixing by Michelle Macklem and theme music by Neeta Sarl. Gemma Ware is the executive producer.
Newsclips in this episode from Australia News 7, CNN and ABC News Australia.
Listen to The Conversation Weekly via any of the apps listed above, download it directly via our RSS feed or find out how else to listen here. A transcript of this episode is available via the Apple Podcasts or Spotify apps.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment