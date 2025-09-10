Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gemma Ware The Conversation

Gemma Ware The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation

Gemma Ware is based at The Conversation in London where she is the co-producer and editor of The Conversation Weekly podcast and is head of audio for The Conversation UK. She previously worked on the international politics, society and education desks of The Conversation.

Experience
  • –present Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast , The Conversation
Education
  • 2005 City University of London, Journalism


The Conversation

MENAFN31072025000199003603ID1109871327

