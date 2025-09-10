Gemma Ware The Conversation
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation Profile Articles Activity
Gemma Ware is based at The Conversation in London where she is the co-producer and editor of The Conversation Weekly podcast and is head of audio for The Conversation UK. She previously worked on the international politics, society and education desks of The Conversation.Experience
-
–present
Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast , The Conversation
-
2005
City University of London, Journalism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment