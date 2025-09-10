Gemma Ware The Conversation

Gemma Ware is based at The Conversation in London where she is the co-producer and editor of The Conversation Weekly podcast and is head of audio for The Conversation UK. She previously worked on the international politics, society and education desks of The Conversation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.