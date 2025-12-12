Man Arrested Near IB In Jammu, Weapon Recovered
Jammu- The Border Security Force on Friday arrested a man with a weapon along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district, police officials said.
He was arrested near the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal area, they said.
The acccused - identified as Abdul Khalik - was carrying a weapon and was handed over to Khour police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, they said.
