Man Arrested Near IB In Jammu, Weapon Recovered

Man Arrested Near IB In Jammu, Weapon Recovered


2025-12-12 09:04:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo

Jammu- The Border Security Force on Friday arrested a man with a weapon along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district, police officials said.

He was arrested near the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal area, they said.

The acccused - identified as Abdul Khalik - was carrying a weapon and was handed over to Khour police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, they said.

Kashmir Observer

