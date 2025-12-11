Samantha Ward

Professor of Zoo Animal Welfare & Legislation, Nottingham Trent University

Professor Sam Ward: Leading Authority in Zoo Animal Welfare and Legislation

Professor Sam Ward brings a rare blend of hands-on experience, strategic leadership, and academic excellence to the field of zoo animal welfare. With a career spanning practical zoo animal keeping, senior management roles within the zoo industry, and a robust research portfolio, Sam is widely recognised for her deep understanding of the complexities surrounding animal welfare in captive environments.

Her research spans several critical themes that shape modern zoo practice, with a particular focus on:

Human-Animal Interactions and Relationships: Investigating how interactions between people and animals influence welfare outcomes in zoo settings.

Zoo Husbandry and Management: Developing and evaluating techniques to enhance the welfare of animals in captivity.

Legislation and Regulatory Impact: Assessing how zoo legislation and the role of zoo associations affect welfare standards and operational practices.

Strategic Zoo Management: Advising on processes and planning to improve welfare outcomes and collection sustainability.

Sam's influence extends beyond academia. She serves as Research Advisor to the international animal welfare charity Wild Welfare, and is the Welfare Expert on the Zoo Experts Committee for Defra, where she advises the UK Government on national zoo policy. Notably, she played a key role in the revision of the Standards for Modern Zoo Practice for Great Britain, published in May 2025-an essential framework guiding zoo operations across the UK.

Her consultancy services reflect her broad expertise and evidence-based approach, offering support in:

- Zoo Animal Welfare: Including exhibit design, welfare assessment, and implementation of animal-based measures.

- Zoo Education: From developing educational programs to designing interpretive materials and signage.

Animal Behaviour: Addressing behavioural challenges, enrichment planning, and behavioural monitoring.

- Zoo Legislation (UK & EU): Ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and supporting zoo inspection readiness.

Professor Ward's work continues to shape the future of zoo animal welfare, bridging science, policy, and practice to promote ethical and sustainable zoo management.

