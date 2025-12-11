Jake Phillips

Associate professor, University of Cambridge

I am Associate Professor and Director of the MSt in Applied Criminology, Penology and Management at the Institute of Criminology, Cambridge. I have undertaken research across all areas of the criminal justice system including: prisons, probation, the police, courts and sentencing, youth justice and parole.

I am editor of Probation Journal, Associate Editor for the journal Criminology and Criminal Justice and a member of British Journal of Criminology's editorial board.

I am the co-chair of the European Society of Criminology's Working Group on Community Sanctions and Measures, a member of the Independent Probation Professional Register Panel, am on the ARNS expert advisory panel and sit on HMI Probation's Expert Advisory Group.



2025–present Associate professor, University of Cambridge

2020–2025 Reader/Associate professor, Sheffield Hallam University

2015–2020 Senior lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University 2012–2015 Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University

2013 University of Cambridge, PhD Criminology

