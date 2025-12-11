Jake Phillips

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Associate professor, University of Cambridge
Profile Articles Activity

I am Associate Professor and Director of the MSt in Applied Criminology, Penology and Management at the Institute of Criminology, Cambridge. I have undertaken research across all areas of the criminal justice system including: prisons, probation, the police, courts and sentencing, youth justice and parole.

I am editor of Probation Journal, Associate Editor for the journal Criminology and Criminal Justice and a member of British Journal of Criminology's editorial board.

I am the co-chair of the European Society of Criminology's Working Group on Community Sanctions and Measures, a member of the Independent Probation Professional Register Panel, am on the ARNS expert advisory panel and sit on HMI Probation's Expert Advisory Group.

Experience
  • 2025–present Associate professor, University of Cambridge
  • 2020–2025 Reader/Associate professor, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2015–2020 Senior lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University
  • 2012–2015 Lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University
Education
  • 2013 University of Cambridge, PhD Criminology

