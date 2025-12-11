Will Indigo Cut UAE Flights As India Asks Airline To Reduce Operations By 10%?

Indian carrier IndiGo will cut 10 per cent of its flights solely on domestic routes, and there will be no impact on UAE and other international operations.

“This is to confirm that the 10 per cent cut is solely on the domestic network. Not a single international flight is cancelled, including to/ from the UAE,” a senior executive of IndiGo confirmed to Khaleej Times.

On Tuesday, the Indian government ordered IndiGo to cut 10 per cent of its planned flights after the airline scrapped at least 2,000 services last week due to poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

The cut, raised from an earlier five per cent, was announced by Ram Mohan Naidu, civil aviation minister of India, after a meeting with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers.

The move will remove at least 220 daily flights from IndiGo's network, based on the number of services India's largest airline operated before new pilot rest and duty rules took effect on November 1.

IndiGo's decision not to cut flights on the UAE routes brings relief to Indian nationals living and working in the UAE.

“It is really a good decision for people travelling between India and the UAE because fewer flights mean higher fares for us. I know many people who struggled last week due to the issue,” said Faisal Qureshi, long-time UAE resident.

“I travelled with my kids to India from Dubai last week, and we had to face serious challenges in connecting to my city, Hyderabad, during the domestic transition due to issues,” said Uma Bharti, another Dubai resident.

Sudheesh TP, general manager at Deira Travel, said there is a huge growing demand as supply has not increased on the UAE-India air corridor.

“So, further reduction in operations will definitely have a serious impact on airfares and passengers flying between the two countries. It is not only airlines, but everyone is requesting the Indian government to enhance flight frequency because it is not only Indians who will benefit but also the tourists, trade and commerce industries across India as well,” he said.

“We suggest that the Indian government identifies there is an ample requirement for more flights. For the time being, till Air India becomes self-sufficient to meet the growing demand, the government needs to consider the request from other carriers and give them more options for operational rights to other destinations in India,” added Sudheesh.

He elaborated that airlines across the GCC keep requesting Indian authorities to give them more options to operate, which is a very valid and logical request, considering the growing demand.