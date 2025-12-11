December Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio Launches With New Global Leadership And Technology Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The December editions of BizClik's Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital publications.

London - 11 December 2025 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:



Supply Chain Digital Procurement Magazine

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of resilience, visibility, and traceability.



Supply Chain Digital - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Navigating Supply Chain Storms – Frank McKay, CSCO at Jabil, details how he and his team are tackling tariffs, technology and turbulence (p. 24)



Company Features:



How Prudential Financial Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 54) AI-Powered Demand Intelligence with Zebra Technologies (p. 104)

Top 10:

Manufacturing Supply Chains (p. 36)



Editorial Highlights:



A Better Burrito: Chipotle's Supplier-Driven Integrity (p. 70)

Trade Tensions: How Geopolitics Rewires Supply Chains (p. 80)

Re-Reuoting the Road to Net Zero (p. 90)

Supplier Sustainability The New Fashion Frontie r (p. 114) Building Resilient Supply Chains Through Digitalisation (p. 126)



Read the issue here.



Procurement Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Saudi Arabia's Vision 230 – Jacqui Rock on using her healthcare ad procurement expertise to shape the future in the Middle East and beyond (p. 20)



Company Features:

How Prudential Financial Has Transformed Spend With Data (p. 50)



Top 10:

Chief Procurement Officers APAC (p. 32)



Editorial Highlights:



Doug Gray, VP of Technology at Amazon Business, explains how digital procurement is strengthening the entire buying process for organisations (p. 66)

Why Ethical Sourcing is a Boardroom Imperative (p. 76) Strategic Spend Management Driving Resilience and Growth (p. 88)



Read the issue here.









Leadership Quotes

“We've had to really shift our supply chain to avoid and minimise the disruption tariffs are bringing“ – Frank McKay, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Jabil

“True innovation is born from diversity, of thought, background and geography. Effective procurement is the key that unlocks it” – Jacqui Rock, Chief Advisor

About the Portfolio

The Supply Chain portfolio includes Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital. The portfolio covers contract management, technology, risk and resilience, sustainable supply chains, logistics, and operations. Together, these titles reach a global audience of supply chain decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving supply chain resilience. First up for 2026 is Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For further information, visit here.

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin, PR Executive

...