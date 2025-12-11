01 Quantum Announces Qlabs To Launch Quantum-Sig Wallet To Protect Crypto From Quantum Attacks

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (01 Quantum or Company), one of the first-to-market, enterprise-level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, announced today that its patent-pending Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) will power the qLABS Quantum-Sig smart contract wallet. This wallet introduces enterprise-grade post-quantum cybersecurity directly into the Web3 environment through a strategic alliance, as previously announced, between qLABS and 01 Quantum.

Next-Generation Security for Digital Assets

The Quantum-Sig wallet technology will protect any smart-contract-based token such as Ethereum, HYPE or Solana including leading stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. At the core of this innovation is the upcoming qLABS quantum resilient ecosystem token known as qONE which will become the primary utility token powering this new security protocol across Web3.

This innovation directly addresses the accelerating risk of Q-Day which is the moment when it is anticipated quantum computers will be capable of breaking the classical cryptography that secures today's digital assets. As a result, funds held inside traditional wallets that rely on classical signatures can be compromised. The Quantum-Sig wallet is designed to provide a future-proof safeguard against this threat.

"Quantum-Sig is a real breakthrough. It adds quantum level protection without new wallets, without new chains and without user friction," said Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of qLABS. "We are delivering the security Web3 needs without changing the way people already hold and trade crypto."

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, added, "We are excited to see our patent-pending QDW technology applied in a production environment to mitigate the Q-Day risk. By embedding post-quantum cryptographic primitives directly into the Quantum-Sig wallet introduces a quantum circuit-breaker architecture that neutralizes classical key compromise. This implementation demonstrates how our technology can deliver quantum-resilient transaction signing at scale, ensuring that digital assets remain secure today and in the post-quantum world of computing."

Market Context

The global digital asset market exceeds three trillion USD according to CoinMarketCap. Regulatory bodies in several regions have already warned that quantum resilience will soon be a requirement for long term financial security. Despite this maturity, the industry remains exposed due to reliance on classical cryptographic algorithms such as ECDSA. Quantum-Sig wallet technology addresses this gap by providing broad-spectrum protection without sacrificing interoperability or performance for smart-contract based-tokens such as Ethereum or Solana including leading stablecoins such as USDT or USDC.

How it Works

The Quantum-Sig wallet applies security principles that are similar to the multi-signature wallets commonly used throughout Web3. In a standard multi-signature setup, two or more signatures are needed to release assets from a contract. In the case of the Quantum Sig wallet, the smart contract requires an additional signature that must be produced by a quantum resilient private key. As a result, a malicious actor cannot withdraw funds even if they compromise the classical key. The Quantum-Sig wallet ensures protection at the smart contract level while maintaining speed and interoperability for users and developers.

Technical Highlights



Patent-pending method (US #19/396,202): Implementation of PQC circuit breaker.

Performance optimization: Compatible with existing Layer 1 chains. Scalable toolkit: Includes support for custodian wallets and existing post-quantum stablecoins.

The qONE token, which is a quantum resistant token on Hyperliquid, serves as the ecosystem asset that grants access to quantum resilient wallet functions, advanced security features, protocol governance and the broader quantum safe infrastructure developed by qLABS. The qONE initiative is designed to synchronize community engagement with the adoption of the Quantum-Sig technology, thereby incentivizing the sustained expansion of the ecosystem.

Financing and Growth

qLABS confirmed that it completed its pre-seed round financing which was over-subscribed and raised USD $390,000 in early-stage capital from strategic investors, establishing an implied market valuation of USD $6 million for the Tier # 1 pre-seed round. This marks the first step in a multi-stage financing plan by qLABS that is expected to include two additional rounds and the broader distribution of the qLABS token to the community as development and adoption continue to grow.

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

For more information visit qLABS's web site at / and follow them on their blog at

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAPTM product line. IronCAPTM's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site | and follow us on our blog at

