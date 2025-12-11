Azerbaijan Outlines Ongoing Efforts To Establish Data Center
He explained that graphics processor modules are essential for executing computational processes involved in the construction of the center.
"The required equipment has already been procured, and installation is currently underway. Upon completion of this phase, we will be able to showcase our AI products at the center, significantly reducing operational costs," he noted.
''Both students utilizing the center and AI products intended for deployment within relevant state structures will be hosted on this server. This infrastructure will also enable government agencies to conduct AI-based projects using the same resources. We expect to observe the preliminary outcomes of these initiatives by the first quarter of next year," he added.
