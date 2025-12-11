Did Musk Just Confirm Spacex IPO Is Happening? Here's How Rival Stocks Reacted



SpaceX and its advisers are reportedly working toward a potential listing window in mid- to late 2026. However, market conditions could push the deal into 2027.

Musk agreed with an op-ed that listed reasons the company might go public. EchoStar, which owns billions worth of SpaceX stock, jumped over 11% on Wednesday.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has seemingly confirmed that media reports about the aerospace firm's initial public offering are accurate.

In response to an X post by Ars Technica senior space editor Eric Berger about why the company might be considering going public, Musk wrote, "As usual, Eric is accurate."

The report cited Musk's goal of building AI data centers in space as one possible reason. In the near term, the company plans to develop a modified version of the Starlink satellite to serve as a foundation for building data centers in space.

IPO Talks

Wall Street has been buzzing this week after reports emerged that SpaceX is planning to go public at an eye-watering valuation of around $1.5 trillion, making it the biggest IPO in history.

SpaceX and its advisers are working toward a potential listing window in mid- to late 2026. However, market conditions could push the deal into 2027, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The faster path to public markets reflects the expansion of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet service, which now supports more than eight million active users across a roughly 9,000-satellite constellation. SpaceX revenue could reportedly reach $15 billion in 2025 and climb to $22 billion–$24 billion in 2026, with Starlink contributing most of the growth.

EchoStar Climbs

Satellite communications stock EchoStar jumped over 11% on Wednesday after the potential SpaceX valuation emerged. The company's exposure to SpaceX followed its September agreement to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX. As part of the deal, EchoStar got $8.5 billion in SpaceX stock. At the time of the deal, SpaceX was valued at about $400 billion. EchoStar got another $2.6 billion in SpaceX stock by selling more spectrum in November.

Firefly Aerospace, a much smaller competitor of SpaceX, also rose nearly 9.5%. The company earlier stated that it had entered into a new commercial payload agreement with Volta Space Technologies to host a wireless power receiver on Firefly's Blue Ghost Mission 2 lander on the far side of the Moon.

Rocket Lab USA stock also climbed about 7.7% after it announced it would expedite a dedicated Electron mission for the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

