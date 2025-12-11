403
Denmark Designates U.S. as Security Threat
(MENAFN) The United States has appeared for the first time as a potential security risk in Denmark's annual intelligence assessment, which highlights aggressive US Arctic ambitions and escalating demands regarding Greenland.
Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory with under 60,000 residents, now sits at the center of deteriorating relations between Copenhagen and Washington. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared his intention to acquire the island, describing it as strategically critical due to its Arctic positioning and mineral reserves, while declining to exclude military action as a means of seizure.
In Wednesday's public threat evaluation, intelligence agency FE warned that the global system is shifting toward confrontation, with major powers deploying economic, technological, and military leverage more aggressively to achieve national objectives. Alongside traditional assessments of Russia and China, the document introduced a fresh segment labeled 'The US is changing the agenda', noting that Washington increasingly privileges its own priorities and "now using its economic and technological strength as a tool of power, also toward allies and partners."
Beyond tariff-based coercion, the US "no longer rules out using military force, even against allies," the agency stated.
The language represents a significant departure for the NATO member nation, whose defense posture has historically depended on the US-anchored alliance. FE also highlighted mounting uncertainty surrounding Washington's future strategic calculus, including questions about the sustainability of the US position as Europe's primary defense provider. Trump has consistently pressured the bloc's European members to assume greater security responsibility, demanding substantial military budget increases.
Intensifying great-power rivalry in the Arctic has dramatically elevated international focus on the region, FE noted. "This applies in particular to the United States' growing interest in Greenland and its importance to US national security," the assessment stated.
Denmark, treating renewed US pressure over Greenland as a direct sovereignty challenge, has countered by bolstering Arctic defense infrastructure and enhancing military and civilian surveillance operations across the island.
