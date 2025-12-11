403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to announce members of his Gaza "Board of Peace" in early 2026
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the roster for his Gaza "Board of Peace" will be revealed at the beginning of next year, emphasizing that it will include influential leaders from around the world.
"We'll do it early next year, and the Board of Peace are going to...it'll be one of the most legendary boards ever," he told reporters at the White House. "They want to all do it. Basically, it'll be the heads of the most important countries. They all want to be on (it)."
The board is intended to play a central role in Trump's ceasefire initiative for Gaza, although its full composition and specific functions have not yet been disclosed. It is expected to assist with the management of Gaza under the terms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
Trump has indicated that he will act as the chairman of the board.
Since October 2023, ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, with nearly 171,000 people wounded, according to reports. The hostilities had been paused under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.
"We'll do it early next year, and the Board of Peace are going to...it'll be one of the most legendary boards ever," he told reporters at the White House. "They want to all do it. Basically, it'll be the heads of the most important countries. They all want to be on (it)."
The board is intended to play a central role in Trump's ceasefire initiative for Gaza, although its full composition and specific functions have not yet been disclosed. It is expected to assist with the management of Gaza under the terms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.
Trump has indicated that he will act as the chairman of the board.
Since October 2023, ongoing conflict in Gaza has resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, with nearly 171,000 people wounded, according to reports. The hostilities had been paused under a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment