DXRACER Announces 2025 Christmas Promotion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This Christmas season, DXRACER -a pioneer in ergonomic gaming chair -has launched its 2025 Christmas promotion, offering savings for gamers and professionals across its range of gaming chair sale. Running from December 11 to 25, the limited-time initiative features price reductions of up to 40% on selected best-selling gaming chairs, combining ergonomic comfort, design, and support at adjusted price points.

Featured Offerings: Curated Selections for Diverse Needs

Whether for competitive esports athletes, content creators, or remote professionals, DXRACER's Christmas promotion includes discounted rates on popular chair series-engineered to support extended periods of gaming, streaming, or work:

Formula Series: 40% Price Reduction

Known for its precision-engineered construction, the Formula Series includes a Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Pressure Relief Lumbar Support, and Winged Seat Base. Key models are available at 269 (original price: 449), representing a 40% reduction.

Drifting Series: 36% Price Reduction

Recognized for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series features a Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Core models are priced at 309 (original price: 489), a 36% discount. IP collaboration editions are also included:Black Desert & Metaphor: ReFantazio Co-branded Models: Up to 30% price reduction, integrating game-inspired design elements with DXRACER's ergonomic features.

Craft Series: 30% Price Reduction

Designed for brand loyalists, the Craft Series combines breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with thematic game designs. Core models are now available at 419 (original price: 599). Limited-edition collaborations include Guild Wars 2 & Bananya Cat: Up to 30% price reduction, featuring custom color schemes and embroidered logos.

Blade Series: 20% Price Reduction

Engineered for space-efficient setups while maintaining support, the Blade Series includes a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Priced at 389 (original price: 489)-a 20% reduction-the series is suited for home offices and compact gaming spaces.

Martian Series: 17% Price Reduction

DXRACER's flagship Martian Series, crafted with ultra-soft microfiber leather and a 135° recline mechanism, is available at 659 (original price: 799). The series features an electric adjustable backrest and 4D electric lumbar support, designed for long-term comfort.

Gaming Desk: 11% Price Reduction

Complementing seating options, DXRACER's ergonomic gaming desk offers precise height adjustments and an intelligent backlit control panel. Priced at 619 (original price: 699), a 11% reduction.

Promotion Timeline: December 11–25

The Christmas promotion will be available through December 25. Customers can explore the full range at [collections/promotions ] or purchase via authorized retailers to access the adjusted pricing.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a global provider of ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER delivers comfort for work and play, integrating technology with functional aesthetics to meet the needs of modern users.