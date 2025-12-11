403
Rubio meets Israeli FM to discuss Gaza peace plan, regional issues
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to review President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal for Gaza as well as a range of regional matters, according to official statements. Their conversation also addressed developments in Syria and Lebanon, with both sides reaffirming what was described as a commitment to continued “close collaboration” aimed at promoting stability throughout the Middle East.
Sa’ar later posted on the US social media platform X that their discussion touched on shared “opportunities and challenges” reaching across the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other regions. He also noted that Israel’s renewed diplomatic engagement with Bolivia fits into a broader push to deepen ties throughout Latin America.
The meeting took place ahead of Trump’s scheduled Dec. 29 White House talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the next steps in the Gaza ceasefire process are expected to be examined, according to general reports. The upcoming meeting follows increasing concern over alleged Israeli breaches of the fragile ceasefire with Hamas established in October, as well as ongoing Israeli strikes in Syria.
These discussions will occur shortly after Trump publicly urged Israel to preserve open communication with Syria following an Israeli operation near Damascus that resulted in 13 deaths — an incident Syria condemned as a “war crime.” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, “It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous State.”
