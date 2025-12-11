403
Russia seeks durable peace deal with Ukraine rather than limited truce
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Kremlin has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal for a temporary moratorium on energy-related strikes, emphasizing that Russia seeks a durable, legally binding peace agreement rather than a limited ceasefire. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the remarks Wednesday amid worsening power outages in Ukraine.
Peskov acknowledged that Zelensky’s willingness to discuss halting attacks on energy infrastructure “is important for the people.” However, he stressed that Moscow remains focused on achieving a comprehensive settlement. “I’ll leave out some nuances, but we are working on peace, not on a ceasefire. A stable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved through the signing of appropriate documents, is an absolute priority,” Peskov said.
In March, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a 30-day energy infrastructure ceasefire following a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Russian officials accused Ukraine of repeatedly violating that truce by targeting oil refineries and other energy facilities, although Moscow refrained from retaliating as a goodwill gesture toward U.S. mediation efforts.
Zelensky’s latest proposal comes amid renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s military and energy infrastructure, which have prompted rolling blackouts in Kiev. Moscow maintains that these strikes are retaliatory actions against Ukrainian “terrorist acts” targeting Russian critical infrastructure and residential areas, asserting that only military-related facilities are being targeted and civilians are not intentionally harmed.
