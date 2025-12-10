403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AES boost defenses after Nigerian army plane landed in Burkina Faso
(MENAFN) The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has raised its military alert level following the forced landing of a Nigerian Air Force C-130 in Burkina Faso, which was accused of entering Burkinabe airspace without permission. The incident occurred shortly after Nigerian forces helped prevent a coup attempt in neighboring Benin.
Burkinabe authorities reported that the aircraft, carrying 11 military personnel, was compelled to land in Bobo-Dioulasso, southwestern Burkina Faso, approximately 910 km from Cotonou, Benin’s economic hub, citing “an in-flight emergency situation.” “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the overflight of Burkinabe territory by this military aircraft,” a statement confirmed.
The AES condemned Nigeria’s actions as an “unfriendly act,” describing it as a breach of international law and a violation of member states’ sovereignty. The alliance stated that its air defense systems have been placed on full alert and are “authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”
Formed in late 2023 by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, the AES withdrew from the West African bloc ECOWAS after disputes over military takeovers in the three countries. The alliance has accused ECOWAS of serving foreign interests, particularly those of France, following threats of military intervention in Niger.
The AES has also previously alleged that Benin and Nigeria were being used as logistical bases for French-backed actors purportedly aiming to destabilize the Sahel, which has struggled with a jihadist insurgency for over ten years. Nigeria rejected the accusations, describing the plane’s landing as a “safe precautionary landing” during a ferry mission to Portugal.
Burkinabe authorities reported that the aircraft, carrying 11 military personnel, was compelled to land in Bobo-Dioulasso, southwestern Burkina Faso, approximately 910 km from Cotonou, Benin’s economic hub, citing “an in-flight emergency situation.” “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the overflight of Burkinabe territory by this military aircraft,” a statement confirmed.
The AES condemned Nigeria’s actions as an “unfriendly act,” describing it as a breach of international law and a violation of member states’ sovereignty. The alliance stated that its air defense systems have been placed on full alert and are “authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”
Formed in late 2023 by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, the AES withdrew from the West African bloc ECOWAS after disputes over military takeovers in the three countries. The alliance has accused ECOWAS of serving foreign interests, particularly those of France, following threats of military intervention in Niger.
The AES has also previously alleged that Benin and Nigeria were being used as logistical bases for French-backed actors purportedly aiming to destabilize the Sahel, which has struggled with a jihadist insurgency for over ten years. Nigeria rejected the accusations, describing the plane’s landing as a “safe precautionary landing” during a ferry mission to Portugal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment