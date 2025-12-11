403
Israeli army arrests around hundred Palestinians in northern West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli troops carried out widespread raids across northern West Bank cities on Wednesday, detaining close to 100 Palestinians, according to reports.
Operations took place in Nablus, Salfit, Jenin, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Jericho, and two towns in occupied East Jerusalem. Witnesses reported that 50 individuals were arrested in Nablus, 15 in Salfit, 13 in Jericho, and 20 in East Jerusalem, with some released after brief field interrogations.
Among those taken in Jenin was Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority and Minister of Education and Higher Education in 2006-2007. Al-Shaer was released after several hours of field questioning.
The raids are part of a broader escalation in the West Bank following the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023. Since then, Israeli military operations and attacks by illegal settlers have resulted in at least 1,092 Palestinian deaths, nearly 11,000 injuries, and over 21,000 arrests.
Internationally, the situation remains contentious. In July of the previous year, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the removal of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
