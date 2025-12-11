Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Experts Convene in Istanbul to Address Gambling Addictions

2025-12-11 04:32:41
(MENAFN) Three international institutions collaboratively hosted specialists from across the globe on Wednesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul to explore early identification of addictive behaviors in individuals, particularly those driven by social media and online gaming, which may result in various health complications.

The 3rd IFGC-WHO Meeting on Addictive Behaviours, coordinated by the International Federation of Green Crescent, the Turkish Green Crescent Society, and the World Health Organization, gathered global experts to examine the extent, characteristics, and methodologies of the public health approach toward addictive behaviors, alongside the importance of early detection.

During the opening session, Mehmet Dinc, leader of the Turkish Green Crescent Society, highlighted that behavioral addictions linked to social media, online gambling, and gaming impact millions of people worldwide.

“Today, digital platforms are designed to constantly keep attention, manipulate behavior, and create addiction,” he said.

“The price for this is often paid by mental health, financial stability, family well-being, and social cohesion.”

Dinc urged the community to implement prompt and decisive measures to address and mitigate behavioral addictions.

