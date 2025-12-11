403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“Murdering the Truth” Exposes Israel’s Campaign Against Journalists
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Communications Directorate has released Murdering the Truth – Israel’s Campaign Against Journalism, a book that explores both the humanitarian and historical aspects of the events that have taken place in Gaza.
In a statement shared on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate noted that the book—available in Turkish, English, and Arabic—examines the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, especially after October 2023, within the context of historical documentation and the obligation to bear witness.
The publication, featuring a foreword by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides detailed accounts of Israel’s targeting of journalists in Gaza, the intentional destruction of communication networks, and attempts to suppress voices that “reveal the truth,” all supported by extensive records and firsthand testimonies.
The book narrates incidents such as the bombing of journalists’ residences and the endangerment of their families.
It also presents the life stories of 283 journalists, including 37 women, who were killed by Israel while performing their duties equipped with bulletproof vests and cameras.
In his foreword, President Erdogan highlighted that human history has consistently been shaped by conflicts and wars, and that information about these crises, which he describes as turning points in history, survives because it was recorded.
He further stressed that documenting history is as vital as creating it. In a period when successive events can alter the trajectory of the world, journalists who expose and chronicle unfolding realities not only help ensure accurate understanding in the present but also play a crucial role in transmitting these events to future generations.
In a statement shared on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate noted that the book—available in Turkish, English, and Arabic—examines the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, especially after October 2023, within the context of historical documentation and the obligation to bear witness.
The publication, featuring a foreword by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides detailed accounts of Israel’s targeting of journalists in Gaza, the intentional destruction of communication networks, and attempts to suppress voices that “reveal the truth,” all supported by extensive records and firsthand testimonies.
The book narrates incidents such as the bombing of journalists’ residences and the endangerment of their families.
It also presents the life stories of 283 journalists, including 37 women, who were killed by Israel while performing their duties equipped with bulletproof vests and cameras.
In his foreword, President Erdogan highlighted that human history has consistently been shaped by conflicts and wars, and that information about these crises, which he describes as turning points in history, survives because it was recorded.
He further stressed that documenting history is as vital as creating it. In a period when successive events can alter the trajectory of the world, journalists who expose and chronicle unfolding realities not only help ensure accurate understanding in the present but also play a crucial role in transmitting these events to future generations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment