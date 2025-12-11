Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
“Murdering the Truth” Exposes Israel’s Campaign Against Journalists

2025-12-11 04:31:38
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Communications Directorate has released Murdering the Truth – Israel’s Campaign Against Journalism, a book that explores both the humanitarian and historical aspects of the events that have taken place in Gaza.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, the Communications Directorate noted that the book—available in Turkish, English, and Arabic—examines the systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza, especially after October 2023, within the context of historical documentation and the obligation to bear witness.

The publication, featuring a foreword by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provides detailed accounts of Israel’s targeting of journalists in Gaza, the intentional destruction of communication networks, and attempts to suppress voices that “reveal the truth,” all supported by extensive records and firsthand testimonies.

The book narrates incidents such as the bombing of journalists’ residences and the endangerment of their families.

It also presents the life stories of 283 journalists, including 37 women, who were killed by Israel while performing their duties equipped with bulletproof vests and cameras.

In his foreword, President Erdogan highlighted that human history has consistently been shaped by conflicts and wars, and that information about these crises, which he describes as turning points in history, survives because it was recorded.

He further stressed that documenting history is as vital as creating it. In a period when successive events can alter the trajectory of the world, journalists who expose and chronicle unfolding realities not only help ensure accurate understanding in the present but also play a crucial role in transmitting these events to future generations.

MENAFN11122025000045017167ID1110466095



MENAFN

