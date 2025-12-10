Dubai Tennis Stadium Turns Into A Roaring Arena As Boxers Steal The Spotlight

Dubai's legendary Tennis Stadium, once home to Roger Federer's sizzling forehands and global music megastars like Sting and Bryan Adams, has shed its genteel whites and transformed into a riotous colosseum for some of the world's best boxers.

Since the International Boxing Association (IBA) Men's World Championships began on December 2, the stadium has been rocking with nights that blend elite amateur and professional boxing with high-action entertainment. Dubai has seen champions rise before, but never like this, never with a fight festival spanning continents and sporting cultures.

On Wednesday, Olympic bronze medalist, four-time European champion, and four-time World Championship bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov commanded the ring with masterful precision. In a high-octane quarterfinal, the Armenian star outboxed Belarusian contender Vadim Vauchok, punching his ticket to the welterweight (67kg) semifinals and securing at least a bronze medal.

Bachkov, carrying the weight of unfinished business, spoke with emotion after the win:“My purpose in coming here was driven by something deeper... I had achieved so much but still didn't have a medal of my own. God has given me another chance, and when God gives you a chance, you must use it.”

Earlier in the evening, Artur Bazeyan (60 kg) also advanced to the World Championship semifinals, giving Armenia a powerful double presence deep into the tournament.

Around them, tomorrow's stars from around the world engaged in spirited fights, each punch thrown taking them another step toward a potential professional career.

Even with all the action in the ring, it was an explosive heavyweight stare-down earlier in the day that set Dubai buzzing. As WBA World Heavyweight Champion Kubrat Pulev and Russian knockout artist Murat Gassiev locked eyes for the first time ahead of Friday's BETCITY IBA Pro 13 showdown. It was a face-off dripping with tension and promise.

Pulev, the 44-year-old Bulgarian“Cobra” (32-3, 14 KOs), defends his WBA Heavyweight crown for the first time since beating Manuel Charr. Known for his granite chin and old-school grit, Pulev arrives with two decades of professional wisdom, insisting:“To be a world champion was my dream, and the dream of my father... I'm going to win this fight.”

Across from him stood Gassiev (32-2, 25 KOs), the 32-year-old Russian wrecking ball whose power has destroyed champions and shaken divisions. Determined, respectful, but ice-cold, he issued a warning:“This is heavyweight boxing; one punch can change everything. Pulev has experience; he's always in shape. I know this is one of the toughest fights of my career.”

This clash is more than a title bout. It's the historic first heavyweight world title fight being held in the UAE. The winner moves on to face Britain's rising star Moses Itauma, adding another layer of intrigue to an already explosive matchup.

IBA President Umar Kremlev praised what the bout represents:“Our mission is to give boxers a platform to fulfil their dreams... This fight shows the IBA's commitment to delivering the biggest events around the world.”

Earlier this month, boxers from 118 nations streamed onto the stage in a parade that symbolised the global spirit of the sport.

A heartfelt tribute from Rasheda Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, added emotional weight to the opening ceremony.

“My father believed in courage and giving athletes a fair chance, and tonight, I see that spirit alive in Dubai.”

With a record-breaking $8.32 million prize pool, the IBA Men's World Championships is the richest amateur boxing event in history.

What was once a temple of elite men's and women's tennis now resounds with the chants of one of the world's grandest boxing festivals.