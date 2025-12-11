403
Uruguay And Its Neighbours Quietly Become The World's Meat Super-Block
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Uruguay's meat industry is closing 2025 with another record year, turning what looks like a small country story into a global one.
Meat exports are projected to reach about 3.33 billion dollars, roughly 4% above the previous high set in 2022. That is a remarkable result for a nation of just 3.4 million people and some 11.7 million head of cattle.
The most striking shift is where the meat is going. The North American USMCA bloc has emerged as Uruguay's top customer, buying close to 1 billion dollars' worth of meat in 2025, about 38% more than last year and around 30% of total exports.
China, after a period of weaker prices, is recovering and is expected to take about 971 million dollars, or 29% of the total. At the same time, the European Union's demand is surging, with purchases set to jump roughly 81% to nearly 700 million dollars.
On the supply side, Uruguay is selling more beef at better prices. Beef exports should reach around 548,000 tonnes (carcass weight), 11% higher than in 2024, at an average export price near 5,000 dollars per tonne.
Southern Cone Beef Exports Shape Global Food Security
That brings in about 2.7 billion dollars from beef alone. Sheepmeat exports are smaller but more premium, with volumes around 12,700 tonnes and prices near 5,500 dollars per tonne. Live-cattle exports add roughly 400,000 head, mostly to Turkey, Morocco and Israel.
Zoom out and the pattern is even clearer. Brazil ships about 12.8 billion dollars in beef a year, Argentina and Uruguay each exceed 3 billion, and Paraguay is close behind.
Together, these four exporters form a kind of global“meat sanctuary”: pasture-based, private-sector driven, and deeply plugged into food chains from Shanghai to Chicago.
For consumers and policymakers abroad, this matters. Droughts, new trade barriers or aggressive regulation in the Southern Cone will not just hit local ranchers.
They can move supermarket prices, reshape trade deals and feed into wider debates on food security and climate policy across the West.
Uruguay is set to break its all-time meat export record in 2025, led by booming demand from North America and Europe.
Together, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay now act as a“meat super-block”, supplying roughly a quarter of global beef export value.
Shifts in Chinese demand, trade rules and climate debates mean what happens on these pastures can move prices and politics far beyond South America.
