Tajikistan Imposes 8-Year Prison Terms For Illegal Bitcoin Mining
According to reports from regional outlet Asia-Plus, the bicameral legislature approved amendments to the Criminal Code that formally criminalize the unauthorized use of state electricity for the production of digital assets. The new provisions introduce a specific offense targeting electricity theft linked to cryptocurrency mining.
Under the law, individual offenders face fines ranging from 15,000 to 37,000 somoni. Organized groups engaged in illegal mining operations could be fined up to 75,000 somoni and sentenced to prison terms of two to five years. More severe cases, classified as occurring on a“particularly large scale,” carry penalties of five to eight years of imprisonment.
Tajikistan's Prosecutor General, Habibullo Vohidzoda, told lawmakers that illicit mining farms have significantly strained the national power grid, leading to electricity shortages across several cities and regions. He said the situation has forced authorities to impose power restrictions and has“created favorable conditions for the commission of various crimes.”Authorities warn of growing illegal mining
Vohidzoda added that illegal crypto mining facilitates offenses such as electricity theft, money laundering and financial damage to the state. Authorities have uncovered multiple unauthorized mining operations connected to the grid nationwide, with several investigations underway.
Officials estimate that illicit mining has caused state losses of around 32 million somoni. Some participants, Vohidzoda noted, also imported mining equipment in violation of national laws.
Lawmaker Shukhrat Ganizoda said the amendments also aim to curb tax evasion linked to digital asset mining. The law will take effect after it is signed by President Emomali Rahmon and published in the official gazette.
Tajikistan regularly faces acute energy shortages during winter, heightening concerns over power consumption by unauthorized crypto mining operations.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment