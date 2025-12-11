Tajikistan Imposes 8-Year Prison Terms For Illegal Bitcoin Mining

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tajikistan's parliament has passed sweeping new legislation imposing steep fines and prison sentences of up to eight years for individuals involved in bitcoin mining using illegally obtained electricity, as the country battles worsening winter power shortages.

New law criminalizes electricity theft tied to crypto mining

According to reports from regional outlet Asia-Plus, the bicameral legislature approved amendments to the Criminal Code that formally criminalize the unauthorized use of state electricity for the production of digital assets. The new provisions introduce a specific offense targeting electricity theft linked to cryptocurrency mining.

Under the law, individual offenders face fines ranging from 15,000 to 37,000 somoni. Organized groups engaged in illegal mining operations could be fined up to 75,000 somoni and sentenced to prison terms of two to five years. More severe cases, classified as occurring on a“particularly large scale,” carry penalties of five to eight years of imprisonment.

Tajikistan's Prosecutor General, Habibullo Vohidzoda, told lawmakers that illicit mining farms have significantly strained the national power grid, leading to electricity shortages across several cities and regions. He said the situation has forced authorities to impose power restrictions and has“created favorable conditions for the commission of various crimes.”

Authorities warn of growing illegal mining

Vohidzoda added that illegal crypto mining facilitates offenses such as electricity theft, money laundering and financial damage to the state. Authorities have uncovered multiple unauthorized mining operations connected to the grid nationwide, with several investigations underway.

Officials estimate that illicit mining has caused state losses of around 32 million somoni. Some participants, Vohidzoda noted, also imported mining equipment in violation of national laws.

Lawmaker Shukhrat Ganizoda said the amendments also aim to curb tax evasion linked to digital asset mining. The law will take effect after it is signed by President Emomali Rahmon and published in the official gazette.

Tajikistan regularly faces acute energy shortages during winter, heightening concerns over power consumption by unauthorized crypto mining operations.

