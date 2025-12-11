Abu Dhabi ADGM Approves USDT Across 10 Blockchains Expansion

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tether's USDT stablecoin has received regulatory recognition within Abu Dhabi's international financial center, enabling licensed institutions to offer regulated services using the digital asset, the company announced.

Tether's USDT Secures Broader Regulatory Clearance in ADGM

USDT is now an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token (AFRT) in the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The permission will enable licensed participants to conduct controlled financial operations in USDT on a wide spectrum of blockchain networks, such as Aptos, Celo, Cosmos, Kaia, Near, Polkadot, Tezos, TON, and TRON.

Tether is proud to be part of the global industry leader in digital asset regulations established by the UAE, and its CEO, Paolo Ardoino, is delighted by this fact. This achievement underscores the commitment of Tether to the development of financial inclusion and innovation at the global level.

ADGM had already accepted USDT as a legitimate virtual asset on Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche. The most recent name considerably broadens that framework, which may enable the introduction of additional applications like cross-border payments, institutional custody, and settlement services.

UAE Framework Positions USDT as Key Settlement Asset

According to Tether, the multi-chain recognition strengthens USDT's interoperability within the global financial system while ensuring compliance with AFRT standards and FSRA safeguards.

The company added that the development aligns with the UAE's broader strategy to integrate blockchain technology into its financial infrastructure while maintaining strong regulatory oversight.

USDT is currently the world's most widely used stablecoin by market circulation. The approval marks another milestone in the growing acceptance of stablecoins within regulated financial markets, particularly in the Middle East's rapidly developing digital asset ecosystem.

