Fed Cuts Rates Again In 2025 Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty

Federal Reserve's Rate Decision Dampens Bitcoin Rally Amid Mixed Signals

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a quarter point to a target range of 3.5% to 3.75%, aiming to balance economic growth with inflation control. While the rate cut signals a cautious monetary stance, analysts suggest that Bitcoin 's price reaction may remain subdued until a clearer cycle of rate cuts resumes around 2026.



Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates but offers cautious outlook amid inflation concerns.

Market anticipates only one rate cut in 2026, with possible liquidity focus early next year.

Bitcoin continues to be influenced by interest rate policies, but trader expectations remain cautious. Speculation surrounds potential Federal Reserve Chair replacement, impacting monetary policy outlooks.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → Bitcoin

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. The rate cut and mixed commentary have not triggered a significant move in Bitcoin, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Market context: The crypto market remains sensitive to Federal Reserve policies, especially as traders await clearer signals on future rate adjustments in an uncertain economic environment.

Federal Reserve's Decision and Market Expectations

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point reduction in interest rates, lowering the target range to 3.5% to 3.75%. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks have moderated expectations for aggressive rate cuts, indicating only one cut is likely in 2026. Powell highlighted persistent inflation risks and a resilient labor market, despite concerns over a still-weak housing sector.

While Powell acknowledged the challenges, he emphasized that the Fed is not committed to immediate easing, with attention now turning to liquidity policies and balance sheet management anticipated in early 2026. Nic Puckrin, founder of Coinbureau, noted that although recent Treasury bill purchases suggest some easing, broader quantitative easing is unlikely until market conditions deteriorate significantly, which could lead to increased volatility.

Despite these rate adjustments, Bitcoin's price remains relatively stable. Data from CME Group shows that only about 24.4% of traders expect a rate cut by the January 2026 meeting, underscoring prevailing caution among investors.

Interest rate target probabilities for January 2026. Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, political pressures persist, with former President Donald Trump reportedly considering Kevin Hassett, a senior economic advisor with ties to Coinbase, as a potential replacement for Powell. Hassett's appointment could influence future monetary policies, especially given his background in economic analysis and regulatory issues.

Trump has already begun to exert influence, publicly urging the next Fed chair to pursue rate cuts. Powell's term as chair is scheduled to conclude in May 2026, adding complexity to the policy outlook and market expectations in the interim.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.