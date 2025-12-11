Gemini Secures US Approval To Launch Crypto Prediction Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Gemini Receives CFTC License to Launch Prediction Markets

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, has announced the acquisition of a designated contract market license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This approval allows Gemini to expand its services into prediction markets, providing US users with new opportunities to trade on event outcomes across various sectors, including sports and geopolitics.

According to the company, its affiliate, Gemini Titan, plans to introduce event contracts on its platform shortly. Alongside this development, Gemini confirmed that it will broaden its US derivatives offerings to include crypto futures, options, and perpetual contracts, further enhancing its product suite for traders and investors.

Prediction markets enable users to speculate on the outcomes of real-world events, a functionality that has been gaining popularity among retail and institutional traders alike. Several crypto firms have entered this space, recognizing its potential to rival traditional markets in scale and influence. Gemini's move marks a significant step in this evolution, positioning the firm as an emerging player in a rapidly developing segment.

Shares of Gemini rose sharply following the announcement of its entry into prediction markets, signaling investor optimism.

Following the news, Gemini's stock (GEMI) surged by 13.7% in after-hours trading, closing at $12.92. This recovery comes after the stock declined by 0.7% during the regular trading session, with the broader crypto market experiencing turbulence. The licensing could serve as a major catalyst for Gemini, which has seen its shares drop approximately 64.5% since its public debut on September 12 amid ongoing market struggles.

Gemini's leadership highlighted the strategic importance of this development. Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini's president, emphasized that prediction markets hold potential to rival traditional capital markets in scale and impact. Meanwhile, CEO Tyler Winklevoss noted that the licensing process, initiated in March 2020, represents the culmination of nearly five years of regulatory navigation and signals a new chapter for the firm.

As the crypto industry continues to expand into more sophisticated financial products, Gemini's move into prediction markets underscores its commitment to innovation and compliance. Market observers see this step as a notable development in the integration of blockchain technology with mainstream trading and investment practices.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.