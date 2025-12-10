Savills Middle East Expands Commercial Presence In Abu Dhabi With The Appointment Of Harry Ransom As Head Of Commercial Agency

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Savills Middle East has appointed Harry Ransom as Head of Commercial Agency, Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its commitment to delivering market-leading commercial advisory and leasing services in the UAE capital. The appointment supports the firm's strategy to strengthen its regional presence and meet rising demand for professional real estate solutions across the emirate.

According to Savills recent research report, Abu Dhabi's commercial real estate sector continues to experience strong leasing and investment activity, supported by solid economic fundamentals, an expanding non-oil economy, and sustained demand from international occupiers. Prime office occupancy levels remain high across key business districts such as Al Maryah Island, Al Reem Island, and Capital Centre, where new supply is being quickly absorbed. Robust activity from the banking, financial services, consulting, and technology sectors continues to drive growth, reflecting the emirate's position as a leading hub for business and investment in the region.

In his new role, Harry will oversee Savills commercial agency operations in Abu Dhabi, leading initiatives across landlord and tenant representation, leasing, and strategic advisory. He will also work closely with the firm's regional leadership to expand Savills' integrated service offering and strengthen relationships with landlords, developers, and corporate occupiers.

Harry joined Savills in 2021 as part of the Global Occupier Services (GOS) team in London, where he advised multinational corporations across EMEA on strategic leasing, acquisitions, and workplace solutions. His experience spans the full property lifecycle, from portfolio strategy and tenant advisory to workplace planning and transactional execution.

Commenting on his appointment, Harry Ransom said,“It's a privilege to lead Savills commercial agency business in Abu Dhabi at such a pivotal time for the market. The city's continued growth and diversification are creating exceptional opportunities for landlords and occupiers alike. I look forward to working closely with our clients to deliver tailored, value-driven real estate solutions that support their long-term goals.”

Harry holds a First-Class Honours degree in Business Management with Law and a Master's in Real Estate Finance and Investment, graduating with distinction. He is also a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS).

Outside of work, Harry is a keen sports enthusiast, particularly passionate about rugby and golf. He has represented Savills in the National Surveyor Sevens tournament for four consecutive years, contributing to the team's championship wins in 2023 and 2025.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.