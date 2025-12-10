Carbon Fiber Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Carbon Fiber Market is dominated by a mix of global material manufacturers and specialized composite solution providers. Companies are focusing on advancing fiber production technologies, improving tensile strength and heat resistance, and developing cost-efficient recycling methods to strengthen market presence and meet growing industry demand. Understanding the evolving landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and long-term growth opportunities within the carbon fiber industry

Which Market Player Is Leading the Carbon Fiber Market?

According to our research, Toray Industries Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 14% market share. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials division of the company completely involved in the carbon fiber market, this segment supports sectors such as aerospace, automotive and sports equipment, providing materials known for their strength and lightweight properties.

How Concentrated Is the Carbon Fiber Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 79% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry's high capital intensity, advanced production technologies, and strong intellectual property barriers that limit new entrants. Leading companies such as Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SGL Carbon SE dominate through established production capacities, strong R&D capabilities, and long-term partnerships with aerospace and automotive OEMs, while other major players including Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay S.A., Hyosung Advanced Materials, ZOLTEK Corporation, and Kureha Corporation strengthen global supply chains through material innovation and cost optimization. As demand for lightweight composites and sustainable fiber solutions accelerates, strategic alliances, capacity expansion, and technological advancements are expected to further reinforce the dominance of major players in the carbon fiber industry.

.Leading companies include:

oToray Industries Inc. (14%)

oHexcel Corporation (13%)

oTeijin Limited (10%)

oMitsubishi Chemical Corporation (9%)

oSGL Carbon SE (6%)

oFormosa Plastics Corporation (6%)

oSolvay S.A. (6%)

oHyosung Advanced Materials (6%)

oZOLTEK Corporation (5%)

oKureha Corporation (4%)

Request a free sample of the Carbon Fiber Market Report



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

.North America: Teijin Carbon America Inc., RapidMade Inc., Vartega Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Toray Carbon Fibers America Inc., Teijin Limited, ZOLTEK Corporation (USA), Mitsubishi Chemical America Inc., SGL Carbon LLC (USA), Syensqo S.A., Carbonova Corp., Bridge Bike Works Inc., Multimatic Inc., Spartec Composites Inc. and TCI Carbon Fibre Manufacturing Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

.Asia Pacific: Kureha Corporation, Decem Pty Ltd., Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd., Quickstep Holdings Ltd., Carbon Revolution Ltd., Freeform Composites Pty Ltd., RF Composites Pty Ltd., FRP Engineering Pty Ltd., Ironbark Composites Pty Ltd., Colan Australia Pty Ltd., Exel Composites Australia Pty Ltd., Carbon Nexus Pty Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Sinofibers Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Horse Construction Co., Ltd., Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd., Weihai Guangwei Composites Co., Ltd., LC Rapid Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Madebyneo Technology Co., Ltd., Chongqing Dujiang Composites Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Nippon Tokushu Fabric Inc., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation, Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd., Toray Advanced Materials Korea Inc. and KORCARB Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

.Western Europe: Solvay S.A., CPC Group S.p.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Xenia Materials S.r.l., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH, Toray Industries, Inc., Chomarat Group, Sigmatex Ltd. and Formax UK Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

.Eastern Europe: SpaceForest Sp. z o.o., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH and ZOLTEK Europe GmbH are leading companies in this region.

.South America: Eve Air Mobility Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, ZOLTEK Europe GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Xenia Materials S.r.l., Evonik Industries AG, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH and Toray Industries Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.Continuous carbon fiber innovations to enhance aviation performance through improved strength, reduced weight, and greater fuel efficiency.

.Example: Hexcel Corporation HexTow IM9 24K (March 2024) assigns high-modulus carbon fiber, enhancing strength-to-weight ratio and durability in aerospace composites.

.This development is timely, as the aerospace industry continues to prioritize fuel efficiency, emissions reduction and cost-effective production.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Launching advanced high-strength and lightweight fiber products to expand market applications

.Investing in next-generation composite materials R&D to drive innovation

.Forming strategic partnerships with aerospace and automotive OEMs to boost adoption

.Enhancing production capacity and supply chain efficiency to meet growing demand

Access the detailed Carbon Fiber Market report here:



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "