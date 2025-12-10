Largest-Ever Asian Youth Para Games Kicks Off In Dubai

The largest-ever edition of the Asian Youth Para Games kicked off with seven sports on Wednesday, as teams shared ambition and determination to chase glory in the landmark multi-sport event.

Dubai is hosting the Games for the second time, reaffirming its growing role as a hub for Para sport in Asia.

Defending champions Iran, the table-toppers from the previous edition, have arrived with the largest contingent of athletes, totaling 195 participants, and are aiming to retain their titles.

Maryam Kazemipour, Chef de Mission of the Iranian delegation, underlined their strategic focus:

“We've provided the best possible conditions for our athletes and will participate in the Games with the goal of defending our title. However, we know the task ahead is challenging. Iran will compete in all eleven sports with 194 participants. The Games are an important opportunity for athletes preparing for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya and the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. That is why we are traveling to the UAE with maximum capacity. The increase of 83 participants compared to the previous edition reflects our commitment to this strategy.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will make its debut appearance at the Asian Youth Para Games, sending a team of 27 athletes.

Ahmed Maruf, secretary general of Bangladesh Paralympic Committee, said:“All new players are participating in the Asian Youth Para Games, and for the first time two blind athletes are attending. We are expecting them to achieve medals.”

The host nation, UAE, will be represented by 55 athletes, combining newly classified competitors with several established names expected to shine over the coming days.

The Games will also feature some of Asia's top Para athletes, including Para Taekwondoin Zahra Rahimi of Iran, silver medallist in the women's -52kg at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and Chen Po-Yen (Chinese Taipei), ITTF World No.1 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games silver medallist in Class 11.

China's Gao Zihan will be among the favourites for the gold after her amazing run in 2025 this year so far – she has a silver at the World Archery Para Championships and a gold at Asian Para Archery Championships.

“This is my third international competition and first at the Asian Youth Para Games. I feel a bit nervous; but I will try my best to get the gold medal here.”

Among the rising stars, 20-year-old Sinabir Arthur of Malaysia is competing in his first international championship and has set personal goals for Dubai.

“I have enjoyed the training session here. This is my first international competition. I have played many national competitions in Malaysia, and my expectation is to achieve my personal best in Dubai.”

Para Badminton, Boccia, Goalball, Para Powerlifting, Para Swimming, Para Table Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball will begin on Tuesday, while Para Armwrestling will make its debut at the 5th Asian Youth Para Games on Wednesday.