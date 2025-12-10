Ryder Cup Stars Hovland, Lowry And Johnson Confirmed For Dubai Desert Classic

European Ryder Cup heroes Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, along with two-time Major champion and former world number one Dustin Johnson, have committed to the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, taking place from January 22-25 at Emirates Golf Club.

Hovland and Lowry will join their European Ryder Cup teammates - defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, reigning Masters Champion Rory McIlroy and FedEx Cup Champion Tommy Fleetwood - while Johnson adds further star power as an elite field gathers for the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai.

Hovland and Lowry have been instrumental in Europe's recent Ryder Cup dominance, with Lowry holing the crucial putt on the 18th green that ensured Europe retained the trophy at Bethpage Black in September. The Irishman's heroics marked a career-defining moment for the 2019 Open Championship winner, who has now represented Europe at three consecutive Ryder Cups.

Lowry, who will make his Dubai Desert Classic appearance, and his first since 2023, said: "There were some incredible moments in 2025, particularly at Bethpage Black, and now I'm looking forward to getting 2026 off to a positive start by returning to Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. I've played this tournament many times over the years, and I always love being back at Emirates Golf Club. It's a fantastic way to start the year."

Norwegian star Hovland, who lifted the Dallah Trophy in 2022, returned to winning form in 2025 with victory at the Valspar Championship on the PGA TOUR before helping Europe to another triumph in New York.

The 2023 FedEx Cup Champion is eager to return to the Majlis Course. "Winning here in 2022 was really cool, and it's always a great place to start the year," said Hovland. "The tournament is one of the highlights of the season – great golf course, great weather, and I'm looking forward to competing for the trophy again."

Johnson, a two-time Major champion who claimed the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters Tournament, will make his Dubai Desert Classic debut. The former World Number One, who spent 135 weeks at the top of the rankings, represented the United States at five Ryder Cups between 2010 and 2021, compiling an impressive 12-9-0 record.

At the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Johnson became the first American player in over 40 years to achieve a perfect 5-0 record, earning every point available to him as the United States claimed a dominant victory.

"I'm really looking forward to playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the first time," said Johnson, who has won three times on the LIV Golf Tour, topping the individual standings in 2022, and is captain of the 4 Aces team who he led to series victories in 2022 and 2023.

"I've heard great things about the event and Emirates Golf Club. When you look at past champions like Seve, Tiger and Rory, you know it's a really prestigious tournament with incredible history. I'm excited to compete for the Dallah Trophy and be part of what is always a world-class field."

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, added: "To welcome three global superstars of this calibre to the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic is incredibly exciting. Viktor and Shane were heroes at Bethpage Black, while Dustin's Major championship pedigree speaks for itself. With this being Dustin's first professional tour event in Dubai, we're thrilled to showcase Emirates Golf Club to one of the game's biggest names. Alongside Tyrrell, Tommy and Rory, the quality and depth of our field continues to strengthen as we head into what promises to be an exceptional 37th edition."