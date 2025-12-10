ILT20: UAE Spinner Aayan Dazzles As Giants Beat Warriorz

For a young spinner who is not afraid to bowl with the new ball, Gulf Giants' Aayan Afzal Khan did not get the opportunity to open the bowling against the Sharjah Warriorz on Wednesday.

But the 20-year-old struck crucial blows, opening the doors for the Giants to make a comeback after the Warriorz had put themselves in a position of strength.

The talented UAE left-arm spinner's three-wicket haul (4-0-17-3) set up the Giants' six-wicket win in the ILT20 at Dubai International Stadium.

Aayan's inspired spell on a ground where he had scripted a famous win for the UAE against the Tim Southee-led New Zealand in a T20I in 2023 helped the Giants restrict the Warriorz to 157 for six.

Remarkably, New Zealand stalwart Southee was at the receiving end of Aayan's brilliance again as his Warriorz slumped to their third straight defeat in the fourth season of the ILT20.

Aayan bowled with great control to dismiss Johnson Charles (36), Kusal Mendis (23) and Tim David (19) - all dangerous T20 batters - as he walked away with the man-of-the-match award.

"It was a spinning pitch, and I'm happy to take a few wickets,” Aayan said.

“Bowling four overs felt really good. I hadn't bowled for a few games, so it was nice to get the ball again. This match was good for me, and it feels great to be here receiving this award."

Thanks to Aayan's spell, the chase of 158 turned out to be a cakewalk for the Giants, who reached home in 19.4 overs, losing just four wickets.

Dashing Afghan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50 off 36 balls) and skipper James Vince (35 off 28 balls) put on 78 in 7.4 overs for the opening wicket, paving the way for a straightforward win.

Vince was all praise for his bowlers, especially Aayan.“Bowling first, the spinners were excellent through the middle. Whenever he (Aayan) plays, he does an amazing job,” he said.

The Giants moved up to the second spot on the points table with six points from four matches, two points behind leaders Desert Vipers.

Brief scores

Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriorz by six wickets.

Sharjah Warriorz 157/6 in 20 overs (Dwaine Pretorius 36, Johnson Charles 36, Tim David 19, Aayan Khan 3 for 17, Mark Adair 2 for 22, Liam Dawson 1 for 22)

Gulf Giants 158/4 in 19.4 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 50, James Vince 35, Azmatullah Omarzai 28, Sikandar Raza 2 for 20, Adil Rashid 1 for 21)

Player of the Match: Aayan Khan