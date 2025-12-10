New Year's Eve In Dubai: Hotels, Apartments With View Of Fireworks Cost Over Dh200,000

With less than a month to go for New Year's Eve (NYE), the demand for hotel rooms, apartments and villas with the best view of Dubai's famous fireworks is already high. Prices for some accommodations have already climbed above Dh200,000 for a two-night stay.

On NYE, Dubai hosts spectacular fireworks shows all across the emirate. From the Atlantis on the Palm and Burj Khalifa at Downtown Dubai to Global Village and Dubai Festival City, residents have a wide variety of spots to choose from to celebrate the New Year.

One luxurious Palm Jumeirah apartment at the Golden Mile - which sleeps six people - is up for grabs for a whopping Dh210,633, all fees included, for a two-night stay from December 30 to January 1. That works out to approximately Dh17,500 per person per day - roughly costing over Dh700 per hour. The property, which includes a rooftop swimming pool and a private pool, offers an ocean view.

Another signature six-bedroom Palm Villa costs almost Dh160,000 for a two-night stay. Offering access to the private beach on Frond G, the property also boasts an outdoor swimming pool and elevator.

Burj Khalifa

In the Downtown area, for those looking for an unrivaled view of the tallest tower in the world for NYE, there are several options from which to choose. At the Burj Royale, a three-bedroom that accommodates eight people is available for a two-night stay for almost Dh165,000.

Burj Khalifa, which hosts an iconic firework and laser show for NYE, is one of the most in-demand spots in the UAE, with residents and tourists ready to spend thousands of dirhams for a front seat view of the show. Some restaurants in and around the Dubai Mall have seats going for up to Dh12,000 per person for December 31 night.

For those looking for a more spacious place, a five-bedroom penthouse directly opposite the Burj Khalifa is available for approximately Dh148,000.

Hotel stays

At the Armani hotel, there is a minimum requirement of a three-night stay during the NYE period. Many of their rooms are already sold out. One of the few remaining options is the Armani Dubai Suite which accommodates six people, at a cost of Dh45,000 per night. The suite, designed by Giorgio Armani himself, is situated on level 39 and faces the Arabian Gulf.

The premier suite, with a view of the Burj Khalifa and the famous Dubai Fountain, at Address Hotel Dubai Mall, is going at Dh12,319 per night with a minimum requirement of three nights of stay. It accommodates four people.

At the Atlantis, the Royal hotel on Palm Jumeirah, the Sky Pool villa with a sea view will cost guests Dh31,841 per night, with a minimum of five nights of stay required. This would translate into Dh159,205 for a stay during the NYE period. The room, which has a private infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, can accommodate up to four people.