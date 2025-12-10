Qatar Announces 2026 Budget With 5% Rise In Projected Expenditure

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari announced that the total expected revenues for the State Public Budget for 2026 amount to QR199 billion, representing a growth of 1.0 percent compared to the total revenues of the 2025 budget.

In a press release released on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, following HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issuing Law No. (26) of 2025 approving the State General Budget for the fiscal year 2026, His Excellency pointed out that revenue estimates were based on an average oil price of $55 per barrel, in line with the conservative approach adopted by the State to ensure fiscal sustainability and enhance resilience against market fluctuations.

Regarding total expenditures, His Excellency said that they are estimated at approximately QAR 220.8 billion, an increase of 5.0 percent compared to the 2025 budget.

His Excellency also noted that the expected deficit for 2026, amounting to QAR 21.8 billion, will be covered through the use of local and external debt instruments in accordance with financing requirements and developments in debt markets.

* This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

