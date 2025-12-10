Foreign Reserves At Qatar Central Bank Rise 2.65% In November

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) increased by 2.65 percent year-on-year in November, reaching QR 261.502 billion, compared to QR 254.743 billion during the same period last year.

Data released by the Qatar Central Bank showed that the QCB's official international reserves rose by 3.14 percent at the end of last November, an increase of QR 6.165 billion, to reach QR 201.899 billion, compared to the same period in 2024.

In contrast, its holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by approximately QR 11.435 billion, falling to QR 126.689 billion last November compared to the same month last year.

The official reserves consist of several key components: foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits, Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other liquid assets (which are foreign currency deposits). These two categories combined constitute the total international reserves.

In the same context, the data indicated that the gold stock increased by about QR 22.786 billion at the end of last November, reaching QR 57.155 billion, compared to QR 34.369 billion in November 2024.

The balance of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) deposits from Qatar's quota with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by QR 70 million at the end of last November compared to November 2024, reaching a level of QR 5.201 billion.

On the other hand, balances with foreign banks declined by about QR 5.257 billion to QR 12.852 billion at the end of last November, compared to the same month last year.