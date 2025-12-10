AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Announces Intent To Pursue Multi-Patent Portfolio For Argus Space-Enabled Counter-UAS System

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ),

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced that it has initiated the patent-application process for a planned series of patents with the goal of covering key technologies underlying Argus, the Company's space-enabled, AI-driven counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platform.

This step follows the Company's prior public statement that it planned to pursue patent protection for the Argus platform. VisionWave has now engaged its intellectual-property counsel and begun preparing an initial set of provisional patent applications focused on Argus's core system architecture and enabling technologies. These include, among other elements, the SkyWeaveTM high-frequency (HF) AI-driven communications backbone; space- and ground-based drone detection and recognition methods; resilient HF-assisted networking concepts; and Argus's end-to-end“kill-chain” decision framework for detection, classification, tracking, and engagement.

As part of a broader intellectual property strategy, VisionWave intends to follow this first wave of filings with additional patent applications with the goal of addressing further aspects of the Argus technology stack. These are expected to include HF-enabled sensor fusion, multi-layer decision and control logic, secure and efficient key-exchange and encryption mechanisms optimized for contested environments, and orchestration of multiple interceptors and effectors across wide areas. The applications have not yet all been filed, and no assurance can be given regarding whether any patents will ultimately be granted or, if granted, the scope of protection that may be obtained.

The Company will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with regulatory requirements.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. is a defense-technology company focused on advanced sensing, resilient communications, and AI-driven decision systems for national security and critical infrastructure protection. Through platforms such as Argus and its SkyWeaveTM HF communications backbone, VisionWave seeks to deliver scalable, theater-level capabilities for the detection, classification, tracking, and defeat of emerging aerial threats.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans to file patent applications, the anticipated scope and timing of such filings, the potential benefits of its intellectual property strategy, and the future development, capabilities, and market position of the Argus platform. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to file applications as planned or obtain patent protection, technological or developmental challenges, competitive developments, changes in market conditions or demand for counter-UAS systems, regulatory changes, and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

