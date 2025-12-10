Tenth Qatar-UK Festival 2025 Kicks Off In Doha

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha, Qatar: The tenth Qatar-UK Festival 2025 kicked off Wednesday at the National Museum of Qatar (NMQ), with its program set to run from December 2 to 12, 2025, across multiple venues nationwide.

The festival was attended by HE Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani; CEO of Qatar Museums (QM), Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi; and HE Director of NMQ, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani, alongside a variety of officials.

Announced by the British Council in Qatar in collaboration with QM, the British Embassy Doha, and the UK Department for Business and Trade, this iteration comes in tribute to the cultural collaboration between Qatar and the UK, concomitantly with the 20th anniversary of QM's founding.

The festival today featured the signing of a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) patronized by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa, with the objective of boosting cooperation in creative industries and broadening the horizons of cultural exchange between the two nations.

Alongside its bountiful program with vibrant events, the festival underlines how culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship operate in unison to nurture young talent and lend impetus to enduring growth and deepen human bonds among peoples.

Overall, the event hosts the forum of creative industries and gathers leaders of culture, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and innovators from both countries, in addition to a fashion show, showcasing sustainability, heritage, fashion, and sport, while paying tribute to emerging talent in Qatar's fashion arena.

