The Events Investment Fund Announces Strategic Joint Venture With The World's Largest Venue Management Operator - AETOSW...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The Events Investment Fund (EIF) - launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, under the National Development Fund (NDF) - today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture with Legends Global, the world's leading operator of event and sports venues. This partnership marks a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia's journey to become a global destination for world-class events, entertainment and business gatherings.

The Events Investment Fund (EIF) is mandated to build, own and operate permanent, world-class event venues across Saudi Arabia. EIF's mission is to transform the Kingdom's events ecosystem by replacing temporary structures with sustainable, future-ready arenas, exhibition centers, cultural venues and entertainment facilities. Through strategic partnerships and investments, EIF is shaping the future of Saudi Arabia's events industry and supporting the goals of Vision 2030.

This announcement, taking place at the Development Finance Conference MOMENTUM 2025, highlights EIF's pivotal role as the national leader driving the evolution of Saudi Arabia's events infrastructure. Through high-impact partnerships with specialized developers and global operators, EIF strategically invests in the development of permanent, world-class venues tailored to meet the needs of the Kingdom's sports, entertainment and cultural sectors.

With over 40 years of global experience, Legends Global manages over 450 venues worldwide and serves as the operational partner for some of the world's most prestigious events, including the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, Super Bowl, G7/G20 Summits and ICC tournaments.

EIF will set new benchmarks for governance, operational standards and industry leadership, ensuring that Saudi Arabia's venues meet the highest international standards for experience, safety and commercial performance. Wahdan Suliman Alkadi, CEO of Events Investment Fund, said:

“This joint venture with Legends Global is a defining moment for Saudi Arabia's events sector. By combining EIF's vision with Legends' world-class operational expertise, we are building the foundation for a sustainable, globally competitive industry. This partnership will not only elevate the standard of our venues but also create new opportunities for Saudi talent and drive long-term economic growth.”

Dan Levy, CEO at Legends Global said:

“It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to jointly build a strategic sector for a country like Saudi Arabia that will benefit both citizens and residents and attract millions of visitors in the years ahead. We are not just building venues, we are creating destinations, activating communities and powering Vision 2030 with a portfolio of iconic spaces that serve as catalysts for economic diversification, tourism growth, and cultural exchange.”

By leveraging Legends Global's proven operational model and international best practices, the partnership will accelerate knowledge transfer, unlock access to thousands of training programs and empower a new generation of Saudi professionals in venue management. Each future EIF venue will operate as an independent commercial entity, creating new opportunities for investment, job creation and long-term industry growth.

Permalink