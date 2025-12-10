USD/BRL Analysis 10/12: Shift In Growth (Chart)
After battling around the 5.3000 ratio (with slight outliers lower) in September, October and November sporadically, the USD/BRL has traversed above 5.4000 mark consistently since last Friday in the wake of a buying spree. The higher push yesterday which came within sight of 5.5000 is a warning sign a shift of sentiment is being fought. The U.S Federal Reserve will lower its interest rate later today, unless there is a major surprise, by 25 basis points.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOutlook Changing and Nervous SentimentThe nervous sentiment which has emerged in the USD/BRL the past three days of trading should be treated carefully by day traders.
- At some point, perhaps yesterday's, the currency pair will be considered too high under the current circumstances. However, the outlook the Federal Reserve sounds via its coming FOMC Statement will affect short and near-term conditions in the USD/BRL. If the Fed suggests additional cuts can be made in the mid-term, this will cause volatility in Forex including the USD/BRL. The next two days of trading in the USD/BRL should be treated carefully by speculators as larger players consider changes to their mid-term viewpoints. The last time the USD/BRL traded above the 5.5000 realm with consistency was in the first week of August 2025.
