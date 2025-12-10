Best Buy Signal 10/12: Time To Buy?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $68.72 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and $72.75 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone).Market Index Analysis
Best Buy (BBY) is a member of the S&P 500. This index trades inside a bearish chart formation with rising breakdown catalysts. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is bullish with a descending trendline. Market Sentiment AnalysisEquity futures waver in and out of positive territory as markets await the Fed decision, where a hawkish cut is the base case, referring to a 25-basis-point interest rate cut with a hawkish statement that future cuts will have a higher threshold. The dot-plot chart will receive heightened attention. JP Morgan experienced its most significant one-day decline in six months after warning on higher 2026 spending amid rising credit card competition and AI-related costs. Oracle will provide the next AI test, as high debt and valuation concerns linger, while silver rallied to a fresh all-time high above $60, driven by tight supply and economic woes Buy Fundamental AnalysisBest Buy is a consumer electronics retailer in an ongoing transition to a multichannel online-first retailer. It also produces in-house products under eight brands.So, why am I still bullish on BBY despite its post-earnings slide?Best Buy reported $9.67 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.40, beating expectations of $9.59 billion and $1.31, respectively. It also increased its full-year outlook for both. I remain bullish on its online strategy, strategic partnerships, and customer experience via its in-store zones for gaming, appliances, and VR. Stable margins and accelerating momentum in high-end electronics add to my bullish scenario.
| Metric
| Value
| Verdict
| P/E Ratio
| 24.15
| Bullish
| P/B Ratio
| 5.78
| Bearish
| PEG Ratio
| 1.00
| Bullish
| Current Ratio
| 1.05
| Bearish
| ROIC-WACC Ratio
| Positive
| Bullish The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.15 makes BBY an inexpensive stock. By comparison, the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 29.21.The average analyst price target for BBY is $84.14. It suggests good upside potential with manageable downside risks Buy Technical AnalysisToday's BBY Signal
The BBY D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal support zone. It also shows price action below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a positive divergence. Bullish trading volumes began to rise after price action reached support. BBY corrected as the S&P 500 approaches all-time highs, a bearish confirmation, but underlying bullish momentum has risen. My Call on Best BuyI am taking a long position in BBY between $68.72 and $72.75. I am bullish on its momentum in high-end electronics and in-store experiences, as well as its low 5-year PEG ratio.
BBY Entry Level: Between $68.72 and $72.75 BBY Take Profit: Between $84.14 and $87.54 BBY Stop Loss: Between $61.86 and $63.39 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.25 Ready to trade our analysis of Best Buy? Here is our list of the best stock brokers worth checking out.
MENAFN10122025000131011023ID1110463859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment