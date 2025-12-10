USD/SGD Analysis 10/12: Cautious Price Range (Chart)
Day traders are advised to be cautious leading up to the U.S FOMC Statement. Technical traders may enjoy the next few hours, but they should remember larger players may be lurking. Certainly when financial institutions start to react to the FOMC decision and statement, the USD/SGD will become violent and risk management for small traders will be hard to control in the midst of the Fed rhetoric.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTight Range and Test of Lower GroundThe USD/SGD has seen a tight range emerge the past week. The 1.29400 to 1.29900 levels will likely falter in the next handful of hours.
- Since the Fed's upcoming interest rate cut has been anticipated, what day traders should be on the lookout for are negative opinions from Jerome Powell. But it is likely Powell will sound cautious as always. The question is if he will say there is a chance the Fed Funds Rate can be cut again in the coming two months. If he leaves enough room for interpretation open, that another interest rate may happen, the USD/SGD could move below 1.29400 and perhaps target the 1.29300 to 1.29100 levels. If he says an interest rate cut will NOT happen in the next two months, then the USD/SGD could move higher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment