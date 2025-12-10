Gold Analysis 10/12: Gold Trading In Current Range (Chart)



Still bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4160 – $4110 – $4070 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4240 – $4280 – $4340 per ounce.

Sell gold from the resistance level of $4300 with a target of $4060 and a stop-loss at $4340. Buy gold from the support level of $4125 with a target of $4300 and a stop-loss at $4080.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:

The performance of the gold price index on the daily chart hints at a strong forthcoming move in either direction, and today's most significant event-the US Central Bank announcement-may be the catalyst for this to occur. Spot gold prices have been moving in extremely narrow ranges during recent trading sessions, oscillating between the support level of $4163 per ounce and the resistance level of $4259 per ounce. According to gold trading platforms, the yellow metal's index is stabilizing around the $4205 per ounce level.

Technically, gold prices are continuing a consolidation phase, based on the daily timeframe chart performance. Technical analysis indicates that although recent positive price movements suggest gold buyers are still in control of the market, the bullish momentum remains weak due to the appearance of a very narrow candlestick pattern, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to move horizontally. However, at this stage, the gold bulls are technically controlling the trend, as the gold price remains above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Consequently, the primary resistance level is at $4400 per ounce, while the immediate support level is at $4000 per ounce.

Dear TradersUp trader if the news and events turn out to be negative for gold, wait for entry points to buy again, and never take risks. Wait for the complete reaction from markets and investors Central Bank Announcement Today is Crucial for Gold

According to gold analysts, the fate of gold trading for the remainder of 2025 hinges on the reaction to today's announcement from the US Federal Reserve. It's worth noting that investors remain cautious ahead of this decision, which is a potential catalyst for gold's next price movement. While a 25-basis-point US interest rate cut is widely expected, the focus is on the updated economic projections and the remarks of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Any shift towards a tighter monetary policy in 2026 could negatively impact gold trading, while more dovish guidance or more flexible language is likely to boost gold prices again.

