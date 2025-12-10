Novartis Wave Analysis 10 December 2025

Novartis: ⬇️ Sell

– Novartis reversed from strong resistance level 133.35

– Likely to fall to support level 128.00

Novartis recently reversed up from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 133.35 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave i from the end of November.

Given the strength of the resistance level 133.35, Novartis can be expected to fall to the next support level 128.00.