Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Novartis Wave Analysis 10 December 2025


2025-12-10 11:13:00
Novartis: ⬇️ Sell

– Novartis reversed from strong resistance level 133.35

– Likely to fall to support level 128.00

Novartis recently reversed up from the resistance area between the strong resistance level 133.35 (which has been reversing the price from the start of October) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous minor impulse wave i from the end of November.

Given the strength of the resistance level 133.35, Novartis can be expected to fall to the next support level 128.00.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

