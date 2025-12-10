Edimakor's Christmas Celebration Big Sale 2025: Buy One, Get One Free!
TIME-LIMITED OFFERS
1. UP TO 60% OFF ON ANNUAL & LIFETIME PLANS
Unlock a full year- or even lifetime -of advanced AI editing tools at a fraction of the cost. These plans give users everything needed to produce high-quality, studio-ready videos from their desktop.
Edimakor Video Editor 1-Year Subscription: Only $29.97 ($74.93)
Edimakor Video Editor Lifetime License: Only $41.97 ($104.93)
Plans include:
Access to 10+ top AI models including Veo 3.1, Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast, Sora 2 Pro, Sora 2, Vidu, Hailuo, Wan, etc.
20+ AI tools for image, audio, and video creation
130+ language video translation for global accessibility
Auto subtitles, text-to-speech, 4K exports, and more...
These offers allow creators to produce professional videos without the high cost of traditional software.
2. BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE – PREMIUM BUNDLE
For users who want a complete recording and editing solution – this holiday bundle delivers unmatched value.
Edimakor Video Editor + Edimakor Screen Recorder: $69.95 ($194.92)
This bundle provides a seamless creative workflow - record your screen, then instantly enhance, edit, and export with AI-powered tools.
3. AI CREDITS PACKS – 60% OFF
Designed for heavy creators and professionals who rely on AI for high-volume projects.
10,000 AI Credits (1 Month) – 60% off
100,000 AI Credits (1 Year) – 60% off
Credit Packs Include:
Access to 10+ top AI models
20+ AI creation tools
Free Face Swapper usage
130+ language video translation
These packs ensure you always have enough power to run advanced AI tasks smoothly.
4. CHRISTMAS PRIZE DRAW – WIN FREE CREDITS & COUPONS
Join the holiday giveaway for a chance to win exciting rewards-no purchase required.
50 AI Credits – Free
300 AI Credits – Free
500 AI Credits – Free
35% off coupon for a 1-year Edimakor Video Editor license
45% off coupon for a 1-year Edimakor Video Editor license
Entering is easy-just submit your email and instantly join the draw.
ABOUT EDIMAKOR
Edimakor is an all-in-one creative production platform powered by advanced AI technologies. It simplifies video editing, AI generation, screen recording, and audio processing through intuitive, beginner-friendly tools. Edimakor's mission is to democratize professional content creation – empowering every creator, educator, business user, or storyteller to turn ideas into compelling visual content with ease.
Follow Edimakor to stay updated with the latest features, deals, and AI creation trends:
Official Website:
X/Twitter:
YouTube: @HitPawEdimakorOfficial
Instagram:
News Source: HitPaw Edimakor
