IKIGAI Corporation Opens New Vietnam Headquarters, Advancing A Vision For Global Harmony And A Better World
IKIGAI Corporation Opens New Vietnam Headquarters, Advancing a Vision for Global Harmony and a Better World
The headquarters will serve as IKIGAI's regional hub across six strategic pillars: investment banking, fintech and digital banking, technology and deep-tech development, real estate and hospitality, agriculture and trade, and Japan–Vietnam talent mobility. The expansion further strengthens economic and cultural ties between Japan and Vietnam while supporting Vietnam's modernization and digital transformation efforts.
“Vietnam is one of Asia's most dynamic and promising markets,” said Mr. Toshihiro Soda, CEO of IKIGAI Corporation.“With our new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, we reaffirm our commitment to long-term value creation, cross-border collaboration, and bringing Japanese quality with compliance discipline, innovation, and sustainability principles to Vietnam.”
IKIGAI embraces a leadership philosophy that views business as a force for positive global impact. The corporation is dedicated to growth that enhances societal well-being, environmental resilience, technological advancement, and cross-border harmony-reflecting its belief in building value that uplifts communities and contributes to a more sustainable, equitable, and compassionate world.
Grounded in the IKIGAI Philosophy and guided by its cultural DNA, the corporation's governance is anchored in eight core values: Goodness, Diligence, Integrity, Wisdom, Resilience, Compassion, Gratitude, and HarmonySee also Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show A Joyful Start to The Year of The Horse These principles shape IKIGAI's human-centered, ethical, and future-oriented development, and inspire the corporation's mission to contribute meaningfully to a better world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment