Swiss Senate Opposes Cuts To Ngos

It therefore opposed the House of Representative's planned cut of almost CHF30 million. This would reduce the budget from CHF305.6 million to CHF277.4 million.

The Senate opted for a compromise of CHF300 million for multilateral organisations. The parliamentary chamber viewed the proposed 10% cut would lead to restructuring.

The ICRC, the World Food Programme and UNICEF are among the 24 organisations that benefit from these funds.

Senators also defended the funds for the Federal Office for Equality, arguing that enough money should be made available, particularly in anticipation of the hotline for victims of gender-based violence, which is due to go live in May.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said it was not“fair” to make savings in this area. Hundreds protested in front of parliament house following a threat to cut CHF1 million from the fund for fighting violence against women.

