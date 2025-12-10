Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gotthard Work Will Delay Swiss Trains In January

2025-12-10 11:11:46
Due to construction work in the Gotthard Base Tunnel, Swiss train passengers will have to accept longer journey times in the second half of January 2026. Almost all trains will then travel via the mountain route. This content was published on December 10, 2025 - 11:53
As Swiss Federal Railways announced, work will be carried out around the clock in the 57-kilometre tunnel from January 12 to 23, 2026. Almost all EC and IC trains will then be rerouted via the old panoramic route.

For passengers, this means that the journey will take around an hour longer. Exceptions to this are early and late connections and trains travelling between Germany and Italy. These trains will travel through the base tunnel. Goods trains can also use the base tunnel with reduced capacity.

Swiss Railways justified the long closure of the tunnel with maintenance work. Some of this work is carried out on weekend nights. However, these eight-hour intervals are not sufficient for certain work.

For more extensive work, a third of the tunnel can therefore be closed continuously for several days at predetermined intervals.

The upcoming renewal work involves the tunnel radio, which will be replaced in stages between 2024 and 2027.

The tunnel radio was already in operation before the tunnel opened in 2026 and has reached the end of its service life.

Swissinfo

