Switzerland Will Not Be Forced To Import 'New' Gmos From EU
-
Italiano
it
Svizzera non sarà obbligata a importare“nuovi Ogm” dall'Ue
Original
Read more: Svizzera non sarà obbligata a importare“nuovi Ogm” da
Bern actually negotiated an exception concerning the placing on the market of products that are GMOs or contain them.
+ CRISPR: Is Switzerland ready to embrace gene editing?
Called“new GMO”' by their critics, new genomic techniques (Ngt) allow the genome of a plant to be modified without introducing foreign DNA, unlike first-generation GMOs. In early December, the 27 EU states reached an agreement to authorise plants obtained by these techniques in the EU.
Within the framework of the food safety protocol in the Swiss-EU agreements, Bern negotiated an exception with the EU regarding the placing on the market of this type of product, the FDHA said today in response to a question from Keystone-ATS.
Switzerland will thus be able to continue to set its own regulations independently and will not be obliged to harmonise its legislation with that of the EU in this area.More More Switzerland to extend GMO moratorium by five years
This content was published on Jun 5, 2025 Swiss lawmakers vote to extend long-running genetic engineering moratorium until 2030.Read more: Switzerland to extend GMO moratorium by five
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment