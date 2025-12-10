Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Anti-Nuclear Weapons Initiative Wins Support

2025-12-10 11:11:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A popular initiative calling for Switzerland to join the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty (NWT) has been gathered more than 135,000 signatures. This content was published on December 10, 2025 - 10:18 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
It will be handed in to the Federal Chancellery on December 23, the Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) announced on Wednesday.

The popular initiative, launched in July 2024, has received“broad support in all regions of the country”, added the NGO in Geneva, speaking on behalf of the Alliance for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Switzerland has no influence on the nuclear policies of the nuclear powers, but it would be“strongly” affected by their consequences, according to committee member Annette Willi.

Despite pressure from civil society and a request from the Federal Parliament for Switzerland to join TIAN, the Federal Council has been stalling for years. It cites security policy reasons, while the countries that have this weaponry are hostile to the agreement.

“It is not acceptable for other states to dictate our nuclear weapons policy”, insists Willi. Nearly a hundred countries have signed this arrangement and 74 are States Parties to it.

It entered into force in 2021. It prohibits the use, development, production, testing, stationing, stockpiling and threat of use of nuclear weapons. It also prohibits assistance to anyone in these activities.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

Swissinfo

