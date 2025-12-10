RBI Pushes For Rural Credit Scoring To Strengthen Formal Finance Access

MENAFN - KNN India)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that it does not prescribe a minimum credit score for sanctioning loans by banks and other regulated entities.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, shared this information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

CIRs as One of Several Lending Inputs

RBI guidelines require credit institutions, including banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), to obtain Credit Information Reports (CIRs) from credit information companies as part of their loan appraisal process.

However, the CIR is intended to be one of multiple factors considered before granting credit. The RBI requires that first-time borrowers cannot be refused loans just because they lack a credit history, and all lending decisions must comply with board-approved policies as per statutory and regulatory norms.

Grameen Credit Score for Rural Borrowers

To improve access to formal credit for rural populations, the RBI has directed credit information companies to develop a Grameen Credit Score framework.

This new system is expected to help assess the creditworthiness of rural borrowers, including small farmers, and enhance their access to financial services.

Supporting Inclusive Financial Growth

The initiative aims to strengthen credit availability in rural areas, ensuring that underserved communities can benefit from formal financial support and inclusive economic development.

Impact on MSMEs

This will benefit MSMEs, particularly in rural areas, by improving access to formal credit. By considering credit history as just one of multiple factors, first-time and small borrowers, including rural entrepreneurs, can secure loans more easily, supporting business growth, financial inclusion, and local economic development.

