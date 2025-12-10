PM Surya Ghar Yojana Targets 1 Cr Rooftop Solar Installations By FY27

MENAFN - KNN India)The government is implementing the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026-27, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in Rajya Sabha.

In written reply to a question in the Upper House, the MoS said that the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore is designed to provide free or low-cost electricity of up to 300 units per month to individual households through rooftop solar systems with central financial assistance (CFA).

Financial Assistance Details

Under the scheme, individual households are eligible for a CFA of Rs 30,000 per kWp for the first 2 kWp and Rs 18,000 per kWp for the additional 1 kWp, with a cap at 3 kWp.

Group Housing Societies and Residential Welfare Associations (GHS/RWAs) can avail Rs 18,000 per kWp, up to a rooftop solar capacity of 500 kWp.

Special category states and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, North East states, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, receive a 10 percent higher CFA.

Scheme Participation

PMSG: MBY is a demand-driven scheme, open to all residential consumers with a grid-connected electricity connection. Beneficiaries can apply through the National Portal, which handles registration, subsidy approval, and disbursal directly into consumers' bank accounts.

Surplus Power and Tariff

Surplus solar power rates are set by State Electricity Regulatory Commissions, with no uniform national tariff. Income depends on rooftop capacity, installation cost, generation, and household consumption.

Simplifying Approvals

The government has simplified rooftop solar approvals with online registration, subsidy disbursal, auto load enhancement up to 10 kW, and integrated net metering.

